John S. Nabila is a Ghanaian geographer and academic. He is the Paramount Chief of the Wulungu traditional ruler in the North East Region of Ghana.

He served as the president of the National House of Chiefs from 2008 to 2016. He is a member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation board.

John Nabila hails from the Wulugu in the Northern Region of Ghana. John S. Nabila was employed at the Geography and Resource Development, University of Ghana, Legon as a lecturer.

He rose to the rank of Associate professor and Head of Department. He also served as Head of the Population Impact Project, University of Ghana. Because he has worked on several geography related issues in Ghana, he is seen as an advocate for improved family life policies.

John Nabila was en-skinned as Wulugu Naba - Paramount chief of the Wulugu Traditional Area. The traditional area is within the West Mamprusi district in the [North East Region (Ghana).

As paramount chief, he has sought for the well being of his people by promoting activities that encourage the improvement of the livelihood of his people.

In 2008 he contested the presidency of the National House of Chiefs. He won by obtaining 34 out of 47 valid votes cast. His contender was Daasebre Professor Oti Boateng, paramount chief of the New-Juaben Traditional Area, who had 13 votes. He stood unopposed during the 2012 house elections.

As president of the house, he played several roles in advocating for improved health conditions for medical personnel and patients. He used all avenues to preach peace to Ghanaians especially during national elections.

During his time as president, he authored the "National House of Chiefs’ Code of Royal Ethics for Chiefs", which is a reference material for the conduct of members of the House.

He also used his position to intervene and finding solutions national disputes including helping to resolve a 2015 impasse between striking medical Doctors and the Government of Ghana over conditions of service. His term as president of the house ended in 2016. He handed over to Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State.

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed him to be a Board Member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.