Jojo Wollacott

Joseph Luke Wollacott is a professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL League Two side Swindon Town. Born in England, he represents the Ghana national team.

On 7 August 2019, Wollacott joined EFL League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan for the 2019–20 season, facing competition for the first-team spot from Adam Smith and Lewis Thomas. He made his debut in professional football six days later, saving a penalty as he kept a clean sheet in a 0–0 draw with Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup, before going on to finish on the winning side in the penalty shoot-out. On 12 February 2021, Wollacott joined League One side Swindon Town on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

In June 2021, Wollacott signed for Swindon Town on a one-year contract.

In October 2021, Wollacott received his first call-up to the Ghana national team for the 2022 World Cup qualification game against Zimbabwe. He debuted with them in a 3–1 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Zimbabwe on 9 October 2021. He was part of the Ghanaian team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that was eliminated in the group stage of the competition.

