Joseph Benjamin is a Nigerian actor, model, singer, Voice-over Artist and television presenter mainly known for co-hosting MTN's Project Fame, a talent reality show, and starring in the movies Tango With Me, Mr. and Mrs., and Murder at Prime Suites. He won the African Actor of the Year award at the 2012 African Film Awards.

For his role in Married but Living Single, he won the best lead actor at the 2012 Best of Nollywood Awards. In 2012, Benjamin won best actor in a lead role at the 2012 Nollywood Movies Awards.

Benjamin was born on 9 November 1976, to a Kogi State indigene father and an Anambra State mother. He attended primary school in Benue State and completed his secondary education in Lagos State. He holds a diploma in Computer Literacy and a degree in Mass Communication. Benjamin married in 2004 and has two children; he and his wife are now separated.

Benjamin made his first movie, Crossroads, in 1995 (alongside Ramsey Nouah and Sandra Achums); however, his screen debut was earlier, when he appeared at age 12 in the television program Tales by Moonlight on NTA.

Benjamin has starred in several television series, including Edge of Paradise, in which he was being "crushed on" by his neighbor's daughter. He starred with Genevieve Nnaji in the drama Tango With Me and has appeared in TV and radio commercials.

In 2015 he played husband Chuka Obi in Desperate Housewives Africa, the Nigerian remake of the American hit series. He has co-hosted, with Adaora Oleh, MTN Project Fame West Africa since 2009.

He played a detective in the movie Murder at Prime Suites (MAPS), which was inspired by an actual occurrence in Lagos, Nigeria, about a woman murdered by someone she met on Facebook. Other movies to his credit include Dark Side, Married but Living Single, and Mr. and Mrs.

Joseph Benjamin was recently nominated for Golden Actor in the Golden Movie Awards which held on 21 May 2015. The nominees for this category also includes actors like Gbenga Tityloye, John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang and Blossom Chukwujekwu.