Joseph Larweh Attamah is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Turkish club Kayserispor on loan from ?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir.

Career

Born in Ghana, Attamah started his career with local side Tema Youth where he played at least 15 Ghana Premier League matches without goal. On August 2014 he moved abroad for the first time joining Turkish First Division side Adana Demirspor.

Attamah currently plays for the Ghana national team. He played in the Turkey 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring one goal. During the Under 20 world cup in Turkey, he was scouted by some agents who represent Adana Demirspor. They then signed him in 2014.

In 2016, he was transferred to ?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir a Turkish club. On 25 January 2020 he was transferred to Fatih Karagümrük'te after he terminated his contract with ?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir.