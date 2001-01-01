Rear Admiral Joy Kobla Amedume served in the Ghana Navy. He served as Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy from June 1977 to June 1979. He was appointed twice to this position first from May 1972 to January 1973 and then from June 1977 to June 1979.

Arrest and execution

He was arrested in June 1979 when Junior Officers of the Ghana armed forces staged a coup d'etat on June 4th 1979 and released Flight Lieutenant J J Rawlings who had been arrested and was on trial for attempting a coup on May 15 1979.

The officers then formed the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) and made JJ Rawlings their leader. Under the aegis of the AFRC 8 senior Military Offices including two former Heads of States as well as Rear Admiral Joy Amedume were put on military trial and executed on June 26 1979.

In 2001, their bodies were released to their families for reburial.