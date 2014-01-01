Menu › Country › People › Sports ›
Juliet Acheampong
- Date of Birth:
- 1991-07-11
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Juliet Acheampong is a Ghanaian women's international footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Ghana women's national football team. She plays professionally for Ånge IF in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.
As a member of the Ghana women's national football team, she competed at the 2014 African Women's Championship.
Honors
All African Games Gold Medal: 2015
Africa Women Cup of Nations Bronze Medal: 2016