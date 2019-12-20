Julius Ansah is a Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge. Ansah was nominated to the Supreme Court of Ghana by John Kufuor, who was then the President of Ghana. He was sworn in by John Kufuor in October 2004 along with two other new Supreme Court judges, Felix Michael Lartey and Richard Twum Aninakwah.

s the most senior judge at the time, he acted as the Chief Justice of Ghana between 20 December 2019 and 7 January 2020 following the retirement of Sophia Akuffo as the Chief Justice. Kwasi Anin-Yeboah succeeded Sophia Akuffo as the next Chief Justice.

During 2018 when he also served as the acting Chief Justice, he wrote a letter of apology to nine judges whose homes were to be affected by the National Cathedral Project envisaged by the Government of Ghana. Two of the affected judges, Mariama Owusu and Lovelace Johnson later joined him on the Supreme Court in December 2019.