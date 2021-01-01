Justice Julius Sarkodee-Addo (8 September 1908 – January 1972) was the second Chief Justice of Ghana during the First Republic.

He studied Law at King's College London, was admitted to Inner Temple in 1928, and was called to the Bar in 1932. He replaced the first native Ghanaian chief justice, Sir Kobina Arku Korsah in 1964.

He was removed after the coup d'état of 24 February 1966 by the military National Liberation Council government which was formed after the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Sarkodee-Addo died in January 1972 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.