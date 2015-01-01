Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD is a Ghanaian broadcaster, Master of Ceremonies, media expert and fashion designer. Kofi is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of clothing line "Nineteen 57". He is also the founder of Rhythms on Da Runway.

KOD,formerly Richard Aidoo was born in 1978 at Winneba , a town in the Central Region to the late Mr. James Aidoo, a retired Deputy Director of the Ghana Prisons and Mrs. Margaret Aidoo, one of the founding members of the 31 December women's movement.

KOD had his Elementary Education at Winneba. He gained admission to Nifa Secondary School in Adukurom and later studied at Ghana Institute of Journalism.

KOD first worked as a production assistant for a TV show on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for a short period of time and later left to join the then budding and vibrant Radio Gold. He left the shores of Ghana later to England to seek greener pastures and to explore other opportunities.

He initially aspired to be a model but unfortunately got hired as a security person and was only posted to fashion houses like Ted Baker, Paul smith etc.

On one such duty posts, the manager at Paul Smith spotted the sharpness in his outfit and urged him to quit his job as a security guard and apply there as a sales person and seeing the huge opportunity opened to him; he quickly applied for the position and was successful.

After two (2) years of living in England, he came back to Ghana to continue working with Radio Gold.

He joined EIB Network, LIVE FM as a presenter and Events & Marketing Manager in August 2015. He is currently the host of Starr Drive on Starr FM in Accra, Ghana.

KOD is married to fashion designer Ophelia Crossland; together they have two daughters.

Awards

He won the 2015 Most Stylish Radio Personality of the Year at Glitz Style Awards.

Kofi was nominated at 2016 Male Fashion Celebrity Icon of the Year at the 2016 Ghana Fashion Awards.

Kofi won 2017 Man of The Year Style Award (Most Fashionable Man of The Year) at the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards.