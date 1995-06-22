Kasim Adams Nuhu, also known simply as Kasim, is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a centre back for German club 1899 Hoffenheim.

Kasim is the younger brother of Ashanti Gold SC defender Ahmed Adams.

Club career

Born in Kumasi, Kasim graduated with local Medeama SC's youth setup, and made his senior debut on 14 April 2013, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 0–0 away draw against Heart of Lions FC for the Ghana Premier League championship. In November he moved to CD Leganés, being assigned to the club's youth setup.

In January 2014 Kasim joined RCD Mallorca in a three-year loan deal, with a € 200,000 buyout clause, and was initially assigned to the reserves in Tercera División.

He appeared in 17 matches during the campaign and scored two goals (against Penya Ciutadella and CD Atlético Rafal), as his side returned to Segunda División B at first attempt.

On 28 September 2014, Kasim played his first match as a professional, starting and scoring a brace in a 3–3 home draw against FC Barcelona B for the Segunda División championship. He was subsequently made a starter by manager Valeri Karpin, overtaking Agus and Joan Truyols.

Kasim lost his first team place after the arrival of new manager Fernando Vázquez, being demoted to fifth choice. On 25 August 2016, he was loaned from Mallorca to Swiss club BSC Young Boys, for one year.

Kasim was part of the Young Boys squad that won the 2017–18 Swiss Super League, their first league title for 32 years.

On 25 July 2018, it was announced that Kasim would join 1899 Hoffenheim on a five-year contract.

On 8 August 2019, he was loaned out to Fortuna Düsseldorf until the end of 2019–20 season.

International career

On 12 November 2017, Kasim scored on his international debut for Ghana against Saudi Arabia.

Honours

Swiss Super League: 2017–18