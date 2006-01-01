Kate Henshaw, also known as Kate Henshaw-Nuttall is a Nigerian actress.

Henshaw was born in Cross River State, the oldest of four children. After completing her primary and secondary education in Lagos and Calabar, Nigeria, she spent one year at the University of Calabar reading remedial studies, and then majored in Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science afterwards, LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) in Lagos. Henshaw worked at the Bauchi State General hospital.

Prior to becoming an actress, Henshaw worked as a model, featuring in various commercials including a print and television advert for Shield deodorant.

In 1993, Henshaw auditioned for the lead role in the movie When the Sun Sets and was won the role. This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie. Henshaw has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies.

In 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain.she was nominated "Best Actress in a Leading Role" at the African Movie Academy Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie "Roti". She is now "The Face of Onga". Henshaw is a judge on Nigeria's Got Talent.

Personal Life

Sometimes in 2016, a Twitter user posted the picture of a boy named Michael Alvez, a two year old boy who was born with Ulcerous growth in the face and tagged Kate Henshaw who developed interest in the case and traced the boy's family.

She and several others contributed 8 million naira for the boy for his treatment. However, Kate had to return the money back to the donors based on the family request as well as the family's regular disagreement over Michael's welfare. Kate had to stop assisting the boy's family as well.

Filmography

Above Death: In God We Trust (2003)

A Million Tears (2006)

My Little Secret (2006)

Stronger Than Pain (2007)

Show Me Heaven (2007)

Aremu The Principal (2015)

Chief Daddy (2018)

New Money (2018)

The Ghost and the House of Truth (2019)

4th Republic (2019)