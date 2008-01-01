- Date of Birth:
- N/A
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Keche is a Ghanaian musical hip-life duo formed in 2004 consisting of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe. Keche means "skills" in the Akan language.
The duo rose to fame with their debut album Pressure (2008). Keche has multiple nominations under their belt and their song Sokode topped several music charts across the African continent.
In the early part of the year 2000, Joshua took up a hobby of playing basketball and football at St. John's Senior High School. This was where he met Andrew who was a student and an athlete there.
Joshua hails from the Central region, while Andrew is from the Western region. They both spoke the native Fante and hence had an oral telepathy as they did musical freestyles.
By the year 2005, the duo had recorded several demos and mixtapes in studios like One blaze and Dons mic, all in the Tema Metropolis. Their recording quest drove them to the shores of the Highly Spiritual studio owned by legendary sound engineer Kaywa.
In 2008, Keche released their first single"Omogemi", which was followed by "Ring my bell" which featured Sarkodie.
They are known for the songs Sokode, Aluguntugui, Diabetes, Pressure, amongst others. In 2011, the duo was recognized as a Global Ambassador for Peace by the then Liberia's President, her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Following that, the group also performed at the UN Peace concert in Monrovia, Liberia in 2014 which gave the group recognition across Africa. In 2019, the group signed a record deal with Gem Rhythms, a subsidiary of Gem Multimedia.
Discography
PRESSURE - 2008
SOKODE - 2011
ALUGUNTUGUI - 2012
BODY LOTION - 2013
DIABETES - 2014
HALLELUJAH - 2014
FINEBOY - 2014
CASE - 2015
MONICA - 2015
SHAME ON YOU - 2015
ATINKA - 2016
COCOA SEASON - 2016
NEXT LEVEL - 2017
SHOW SOMETHING - 2017
THEY SAY - 2018
FLAVOR - 2018
EXCITING - 2018
AKUMA - 2018
YOU WAN CRY - 2018
GRACE - 2019
ODO - 2019
TODAY - 2019
SAME GIRL - 2020
NO DULLING - 2020
Videograpohy
OMOGEMI - 2008
PRESSURE - 2009
SOKODE - 2011
ALUGUNTUGUI - 2012
DIABETES - 2014
CASE - 2015
NEXT LEVEL - 2017
SHOW SOMETHING - 2017
THEY SAY - 2018
ODO - 2019
TODAY - 2019
SAME GIRL - 2020
NO DULLING - 2020
Awards
4syte Music Video Awards 2012 Winner- Best Choreographed Video.
Liberia’s Global Ambassadors for Peace.
VGMA 2011 Nominee- Hip Life/Hip Hop Artist of the Year.
VGMA 2012 Nominee- Best Group, Hip Life Song of the Year, Popular Song of the Year.
The Pan African International Recognition Awards and Annual Discourse (PAIR-AWARDS)-Best West African Artist of the Year
2017 4syte Music Video Awards; Nominations for Best Group of the Year
2018 4syte Music Video Awards; Nominations for Most Popular Video.
2019 4syte Music Video Awards; Nominations for Best Video.
2020 Ghana Music Awards, USA; Winner - Best Group Of The Year.