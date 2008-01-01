Keche is a Ghanaian musical hip-life duo formed in 2004 consisting of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe. Keche means "skills" in the Akan language.

The duo rose to fame with their debut album Pressure (2008). Keche has multiple nominations under their belt and their song Sokode topped several music charts across the African continent.

In the early part of the year 2000, Joshua took up a hobby of playing basketball and football at St. John's Senior High School. This was where he met Andrew who was a student and an athlete there.

Joshua hails from the Central region, while Andrew is from the Western region. They both spoke the native Fante and hence had an oral telepathy as they did musical freestyles.

By the year 2005, the duo had recorded several demos and mixtapes in studios like One blaze and Dons mic, all in the Tema Metropolis. Their recording quest drove them to the shores of the Highly Spiritual studio owned by legendary sound engineer Kaywa.

In 2008, Keche released their first single"Omogemi", which was followed by "Ring my bell" which featured Sarkodie.

They are known for the songs Sokode, Aluguntugui, Diabetes, Pressure, amongst others. In 2011, the duo was recognized as a Global Ambassador for Peace by the then Liberia's President, her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Following that, the group also performed at the UN Peace concert in Monrovia, Liberia in 2014 which gave the group recognition across Africa. In 2019, the group signed a record deal with Gem Rhythms, a subsidiary of Gem Multimedia.

Discography

PRESSURE - 2008

SOKODE - 2011

ALUGUNTUGUI - 2012

BODY LOTION - 2013

DIABETES - 2014

HALLELUJAH - 2014

FINEBOY - 2014

CASE - 2015

MONICA - 2015

SHAME ON YOU - 2015

ATINKA - 2016

COCOA SEASON - 2016

NEXT LEVEL - 2017

SHOW SOMETHING - 2017

THEY SAY - 2018

FLAVOR - 2018

EXCITING - 2018

AKUMA - 2018

YOU WAN CRY - 2018

GRACE - 2019

ODO - 2019

TODAY - 2019

SAME GIRL - 2020

NO DULLING - 2020

Videograpohy

OMOGEMI - 2008

PRESSURE - 2009

SOKODE - 2011

ALUGUNTUGUI - 2012

DIABETES - 2014

CASE - 2015

NEXT LEVEL - 2017

SHOW SOMETHING - 2017

THEY SAY - 2018

ODO - 2019

TODAY - 2019

SAME GIRL - 2020

NO DULLING - 2020

Awards

4syte Music Video Awards 2012 Winner- Best Choreographed Video.

Liberia’s Global Ambassadors for Peace.

VGMA 2011 Nominee- Hip Life/Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

VGMA 2012 Nominee- Best Group, Hip Life Song of the Year, Popular Song of the Year.

The Pan African International Recognition Awards and Annual Discourse (PAIR-AWARDS)-Best West African Artist of the Year

2017 4syte Music Video Awards; Nominations for Best Group of the Year

2018 4syte Music Video Awards; Nominations for Most Popular Video.

2019 4syte Music Video Awards; Nominations for Best Video.

2020 Ghana Music Awards, USA; Winner - Best Group Of The Year.