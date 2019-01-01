Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy is a Ghanaian Afrobeat singer from Assin Fosu, Central region of Ghana.

He got signed to Burniton Music Group owned by Stonebwoy and due to some controversies, left the label in the year 2019. He is known for popular songs like ''Mea'', Loko, Yawa No Dey, and Momo.

Kelvyn Boy was born in Assin Fosu to parent Solomon Yeboah and Adwoa Safoa. He lost his mother at early stage.E ven through his challenges ,Kelvyn boy was able to complete Osei Tutu Snr high school in Kumasi.

Discography

Mea(2019)

Yawa no Dey feat M.anifest(2019)

New Year(2020)

Momo feat Darko Vibes, Mugeez

Killa Killa(2020)

Mata (2020)

Albums/E.Ps

T.I.M.E Ep (2019)

Black Star (2020)