Kissi Agyebeng has been a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law since October 2006, teaching and researching into Criminal Law, International Humanitarian Law, International Law, Corporate Law, and Legal Research and Writing.

He was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill prize for best graduating student of the University of Ghana School of Law in 2001. He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003, earning the E.N. Sowah Memorial prize for best student in Family Law.

Since then, has successfully argued numerous cases before the superior courts of Ghana and has participated in several international arbitration hearings.

Kissi Agyebeng also has a wide range of expertise in consulting for public sector institutions, including the Attorney General’s Department, Exim Bank Ghana Ltd., Youth Employment Authority, National Lottery Authority, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Trade Fair Company Limited, and the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Kissi is also an Associate at the African Center for Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Prevention, and the National Moot Court Coordinator for the Commonwealth Moot Court Competition on International Criminal Justice. He was the Vice Chair of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Kissi Agyebeng is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, a reputable law firm in Accra, and the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal of Ghana – which is an appeal tribunal that sits on appeals from decisions or orders made by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Dispute Resolution Committee of the NCA, in respect of the regulation of electronic communications, the regulation of broadcasting, and the use of the electro-magnetic spectrum and related matters.

CREDENTIALS

LLM (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation)- Cornell Law School, Ithaca, NY (2006)

LLM (Marine and Environmental Law)- Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia (2005)

BL- Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana

LLB- University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana

AREAS OF EXPERTISE

Telecommunications Law

Energy Law

Construction Law

Real Estate Law

Government Contracts

Procurement Law

Law of the Sea

Ocean law and Policy

Corporate and Commercial Law

Maritime Law

International Law

International Commercial Arbitration

International Business Transactions

Criminal Law

International Criminal Law

Sports Law

Media Law

PUBLICATIONS

Theory in Search of Practice – The Right of Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea, 39 CORNELL INT’L L. J., (2006) 371.

Minority Rights in Corporate Governance in Ghana: The End of the Rule in

Foss v. Harbottle?, in Ghana Law Since Independence: History, Development and Prospects, Mensa-Bonsu et al eds, 73 (Black Mask Ltd, 2007).

To Disclose or Not to Disclose the Offence – That is the Question: The Case of Allan William Hodgson (2008-2010) 24 UGLJ 87.

A Commitment to Law, Development & Public Policy: A Festschrift in Honour of Nana Dr. SKB Asante (Wildy, Simmonds & Hill Publishing, 2016) – co-editor.