Kofi Dzamesi is a Ghanaian engineer and politician. He hails from Dzodze in the Volta Region. He was a Volta Regional minister under the John Kufour administration.

Since February 2017 he has served as Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs of Ghana, succeeding Henry Seidu Daanaa, who was appointed by the John Dramani Mahama administration. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party.

Kofi Dzamesi begun schooling at the Kave LA Primary School and the Kpelikorpe LA Primary in Kpelikorpe. He then proceeded to the RC Middle School in Bole. He had his secondary education at St. Martins Secondary School in Nsawam from 1971 to 1977 for his O-level certificate and the Accra Academy from 1978 to 1980 for his A-level certificate.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in engineering (from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology) and a diploma in marketing.

He first came to public attention in 2000 when he was appointed deputy Volta Regional minister. In 2004 he received popular acclamation at the Ketu North New Patriotic Party primaries. He went on to contest the constituency election.

He lost to the National Democratic Congress candidate. He again received popular acclamation in 2012 and 2016 to contest the Ketu North seat.

When the New Patriotic Party won the 2004 general election, President John Agyekum Kufour appointed Dzamesi as the substantive regional minister for the Volta Region.

Prior to the 2016 general election, he was appointed the chair of the New Patriotic Party's select committee on chieftaincy affairs.

On 7 January 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo nominated Dzamesi for the position of Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs. He was vetted by the appointments committee of the Parliament of Ghana on 8 February 2017.

During his vetting he made known to the committee that he would set up a royal college in Ghana to educate chiefs and traditional rulers on the need to avoid partisan politics. Up to that point there was open campaigning and public endorsement of certain political parties during elections.

Dzamesi was approved by parliament and sworn in by Akuffo-Addo on 10 February 2017. His appointment was hailed by people of the Volta Region as it demonstrated the all-inclusive agenda of the New Patriotic Party, since traditionally, the people of the Volta Region vote for the National Democratic Congress.

Dzamesi has engaged feuding factions in various chieftaincy disputes in the country in an effort to find lasting solutions for peace. There are about 352 chieftaincy disputes in Ghana.

He has also set up a committee to strategise and promote yearly Christian pilgrimages from Ghana to Israel and other sites in the Christian world.

He has recently contributed to the development of his constituency where his commissioned a 3 units classroom block at Agordeke, cut sod for the construction 20 seater WC toilet at Tadzewu.

In June 2008, an intruder broke into the residence of the regional minister with the aim of assassinating Dzamesi. The intruder was shot dead by police and house security. Dzamesi was out of town at the time of the incident.