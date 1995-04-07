Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh better known by his stage name Kofi Jamar, is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and a songwriter from Bantama, Kumasi.

With his originality and creativity, as well as the emotion he conveys in his music, Jamar has amassed quite a large number of audience from among the major towns in Kumasi , famous among college students and the youth alike.

Jamar first gained major recognition when he contested for a freestyle rap competition on one of the biggest radio stations across the Kumasi metropolitan, He emerged as the winner and was crowned as one of the best rappers in the region, barely 18 years by then, Previously the show had been won by Strongman. With a boast of other massive collaborations,

Jamar garnered a lot home base supporters when he remixed a cover of "yemi alade's song Johnny" with one of the rappers in his city named "Obey".

This song quickly Rose to commercial success throughout Kumasi, without a radio promo or any financial support.

There and by he gained a lot of followers , He was tipped as one of the most promising artist in the Ashanti region to blow, but unfortunately for the lack of financial support, a year flew by without meeting expectations.

It was then in 2018 that he had contact with his label, (Gadone Records) a Ghanaian based Virginian record label who showed much interest in his art.

Currently with plans ongoing for the release of his first major project since he got on the label.

Jamar stays as a promising new act to take over the country by storm and he is working tirelessly with the label heads to make a great take over