Kofi Oduro
Ghana Famous People
Miscellaneous
- Date of Birth:
- N/A
- Place of Birth:
- Tesano, Ghana
Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro is the head Pastor and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries (Alabaster House Chapel).
Prophet Kofi Oduro revealed that growing up as a young adult, he always wanted to become a medical doctor. But that dream only became a mirage due to the preferences of his father.
Prophet Kofi Oduro with Phd., is a dynamic and prolific preacher.
