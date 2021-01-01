MenuCountryPeopleMiscellaneous

Kofi Oduro

Tesano, Ghana

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro is the head Pastor and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries (Alabaster House Chapel).

Prophet Kofi Oduro revealed that growing up as a young adult, he always wanted to become a medical doctor. But that dream only became a mirage due to the preferences of his father.

Prophet Kofi Oduro with Phd., is a dynamic and prolific preacher.