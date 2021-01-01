Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Kuukua Eshun
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
Kuukua Eshun
- Date of Birth:
- N/A
- Place of Birth:
- Accra, Ghana
Kuukua Eshun is a Ghanaian-American creative. Kuukua raises awareness about social issues and mental health through her writing and film. She is the co-founder of Boxedkids.
Career
Kuukua's first film titled Artist, Act of Love won an award at the worldwide women's films festival for best visual effect. She is the co-founder of Skate Gal Club.
Kuukua believes in gender equity which has pushed her to protest a lot on the streets of Accra. She collaborated with UNFPA Ghana to hold a healing session for young women who are survivors of sexual assault.
Awards and recognition
Urbanworld Film Festival Finalists for Young Creators Showcas