Kwadwo Asamoah is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Italian Serie A club Cagliari and the Ghana national team. Mainly a left midfielder or left-back, he has also occasionally been deployed as a central midfielder.

He began his professional career with Italian club Udinese in 2008; his consistent performances earned him a transfer to Juventus in 2012, where, with his energy, versatility, and technical skills, he played a key role in helping the club to six consecutive Serie A titles between 2013 and 2018, among other titles, although his appearances at the club were limited by injuries during his later seasons.

He joined Inter in 2018. At international level, he has represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and two FIFA World Cups.

Asamoah was awarded CAF Most Promising African Player in 2010 and named Ghana Player of the Year twice consecutively for 2012 and 2013. In 2013, Asamoah was ranked as the 27th best footballer in the world by Bloomberg.

Club career

Asamoah was born in Accra, Ghana. He was scouted playing for a local based club, which belongs to Kamara and was recommended by the scout Mr. Charles Mensah Gapson to the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh, former CEO of Liberty Professionals. He joined Swiss club Bellinzona and was loaned to Italian side Torino in the winter of 2007–08.

In June 2008, Asamoah was signed by Serie A club Udinese where he established himself and became a linch pin for both club and country. After some good performances at the 2010 World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, he became a target of top clubs in Europe.

Asamoah and Udinese teammate Mauricio Isla both joined Juventus in July 2012 on co-ownership agreements, with Juventus paying €9 million for 50% of Asamoah's contract. He made his debut on 11 August 2012 against Napoli in the 2012 Supercoppa Italiana, scoring a goal as Juventus went on to win 4–2 after extra time.

Due to his impressive performance against Napoli, Antonio Conte, who was Juventus's coach at the time, decided to start him in the opening league match of the 2012–13 season, against Parma, on 25 August: he made an immediate impact, by setting up Stephan Lichtsteiner's goal in a 2–0 home win.

On 16 September, he scored his first goal with his new club in a 3–1 away league win over Genoa. Juventus went on to win the Serie A title that season. Asamoah was bought outright by Juventus in June 2013, signing a four-year deal with the club.

On 9 March 2014, Asamoah scored a notable goal in a 1–0 home victory over Fiorentina, as Juventus went on to defend the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana that season.

During the 2014–15 season, Asamoah suffered a severe knee injury in the 10th league match of the season, on 1 November 2014, against Empoli, ruling him out for most of the season.

He was only first able to return to the team and resume training towards the end of the season, as Juventus won the Serie A title; he was therefore not able to appear in Juventus's Coppa Italia victory over Lazio in the final. He returned to the pitch on 23 May 2015, in a 3–1 home win over Napoli.

On 23 July 2016, Asamoah started for Juventus as captain on pitch in the opening game of 2016 International Champions Cup Australian version, as the club were drawn 1–1 with Melbourne Victory (Melbourne Victory won 4–3 on penalties), at Melbourne's Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On 25 September 2016, it was confirmed that Asamoah would be sidelined for six weeks after limping off the pitch a day before away to Palermo with a sprained right knee; tests at the J-Medical centre revealed he suffered the complete tear of the medial meniscus ligament.

In January 2018, it was reported that Asamoah chose not to renew his contract with Juventus, which was set to expire in June later that year. He made his 150th appearance for Juventus in a 0–0 away draw against S.P.A.L. in Serie A, on 17 March.

In July 2018, Lega Serie A's registration confirmed that Asamoah had agreed to become an Inter player in May 2018; the signing was confirmed officially on 2 July. He made his Inter debut on 19 August, in a 1–0 away defeat to Sassuolo, the first match of the 2018–19 Serie A season.

On 3 February 2021, Asamoah signed with Cagliari a contract until 30 June 2021.

International career

On the international level, Asamoah was given his debut for the Ghana national team, Black Stars, in 2006, under French manager Claude Le Roy. He represented Ghana in 2008 and 2010 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, winning a bronze and a silver medal in the respective tournaments, and later in the 2012 and 2013 editions. He also appeared for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Style of play

A dynamic, hardworking, energetic, versatile and tactically intelligent player, Asamoah is primarily known for his pace, strength, stamina, and his outstanding technical characteristics, as well as his ability to read the game; although he primarily serves as a ball-winner, these attributes allow him to be effective both offensively and defensively, and enable him to play in several positions along the pitch in defence or midfield.

A predominantly left-footed player, with Juventus, Asamoah has usually been deployed as a full back, wing-back, or wide-midfielder on the left flank, although he had previously also been used in the centre as a defensive, central, box-to-box, or offensive midfielder prior to joining the club, and even in the "mezzala" role.

In addition to his physical and athletic attributes, he is a very agile footballer, with good vision and an ability to make attacking runs and get into good offensive positions from which he can create chances for teammates with throughballs or deliveries into the area from the wing; he is also a neat passer, a powerful striker of the ball from distance, and a skilful dribbler. Despite his ability, Asamoah has often been sidelined through injury.

Personal life

Asamoah is married to Abena who holds an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana. They have a son Jason and a daughter named Jada. In 2020, he presented a cheque for $20,000 to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to support the fight against COVID-19./

Honours

Juventus

Serie A: 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

Coppa Italia: 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

Supercoppa Italiana: 2012, 2013, 2015

Inter Milan

UEFA Europa League runner-up: 2019–20

Individual

CAF Most Promising African Player: 2010

Ghana Player of the Year: 2012, 2013

CAF Team of the Year: 2014

Serie A Team of the Year: 2013–14