Kwaku Manu is a Ghanaian actor, Musician and presenter. In the year 2012 he released his first single ''E'nfa nhoahoa ho''.

Personal life

Kweku Manu was born and raised in Kumasi, Ashanti Region Of Ghana. He is married to Mrs Okaale and has two children.

Filmography

He has been featured on several movies like:

The Man With The Burning First

The Great Battle 2.

Who is Stronger?

The Twin Spirit 3

Kwaku Azonto

Awards and Nomination

He was nominated as Favorite Actor in the Ghana Movie Awards 2019 Edition.

Philanthropic work

In the Year 2016 Kwaku Manu went in to support his colleague actress Emelia Brobbey on her SAVE THE ORPHAN program which made a lot of impact.