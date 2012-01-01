Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Kwaku Manu
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
- Date of Birth:
- 1984-03-06
- Place of Birth:
- Kumasi, Ghana
Kwaku Manu is a Ghanaian actor, Musician and presenter. In the year 2012 he released his first single ''E'nfa nhoahoa ho''.
Personal life
Kweku Manu was born and raised in Kumasi, Ashanti Region Of Ghana. He is married to Mrs Okaale and has two children.
Filmography
He has been featured on several movies like:
The Man With The Burning First
The Great Battle 2.
Who is Stronger?
The Twin Spirit 3
Kwaku Azonto
Awards and Nomination
He was nominated as Favorite Actor in the Ghana Movie Awards 2019 Edition.
Philanthropic work
In the Year 2016 Kwaku Manu went in to support his colleague actress Emelia Brobbey on her SAVE THE ORPHAN program which made a lot of impact.