Luther King Kwame Adinkra, popularly called Kwame Adinkra, is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist, singer, philanthropist and a public speaker. He is currently the host and Chief Operating Officer manager for Angel Broadcasting Network.

He holds a Master of Philosophy in Communication design from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Graphic design from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He was the host of the morning show on Angel fm and moved to Abusua fm. He is currently the host of Morning show on Pure Fm. He is in the position of a business manager at the Kumasi-based Pure FM.

He respects tradition and culture and has a firm root at the Manhyia Palace. He is a serving member of the Five-member planning committee formed by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (King of Asante) to work on the modalities of Otumfuo Charity Foundation Teachers Award.

He has featured as a prominent judge on reality shows on TV such as TV3 Mentor, Ghana's Most Beautiful and the maiden edition of Coca-Cola Hit Single. He was the chairman of the entertainment committee of the Kumasi Venue Organizing Committee of CAN 2008.

2015 Best Morning Show Host, Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP).