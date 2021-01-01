Kwame Agyei Boaitey is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Ejisu-Juaben constituency under the membership of the Progress Party.

Early life and education

Kwame was born on 1 October 1931 at Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He attended Wesley College Kumasi now Wesley College of Education where he obtained his Teachers' Training Certificate. He thereafter proceeded to College of Law, London where he obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree in Law. He worked as a Barrister-at-Law before entering parliament.

Politics

Kwame began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent Ejisu-Juaben constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election. His tenure of office as a member of parliament ended on 13 January 1972.

Personal life

Boaitey is a Christian. His hobbies are farming and reading.