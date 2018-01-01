Kwame Nkrumah Tikese is one of Ghana’s outspoken radio personalities, host of the Ade Akye Abia morning show on Okay FM, and is gradually making impact in the radio industry in the country with his creative style of presentation.

As one of the pillars behind Okay FM, Tikese has carved a niche for himself as one of the most outstanding radio personalities in the capital since joining the station a couple of years back.

Though every radio presenter has his own style of presenting his show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese is no exception and it is something many listeners have observed since he became a morning show presenter at Okay FM.

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese is a professional,ambitious,articulate and confident person who relishes challenges and working under pressure.

Before joining the Despite Group, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese had worked with a number of radio station including Kumasi based Fox Fm and Kess radio where he handled the morning show of both stations.

He has been in the media landscape for over Twenty Five (25) years.

Kwame Nkrumah holds an HND in Marketing from the Kumasi Technical University, a Degree and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese who comes from Asante Mampong started his basic education at New Tafo LA Kuamsi, Krofrom and Wesley Demonstration, continued at Osei Kyeretwie secondary School.

He was recently adjudged the most innovative Talk Show Host of the year in 2018 by the Pan African Executive Awards Summit.

He loves reading and Music.