Kwami Sefa Kayi born 20 June 1970 also known as Chairman General is a Ghanaian media personality, broadcast journalist and public speaker. He is currently the host of Peace FM's morning show popularly known as “Kokrokoo".

He completed his secondary education at the Okuapeman Secondary School. Sefa Kayi gained an Executive Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (EMCPS) programme at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in 2018.

He hosted the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards until 2007. In 2019 he co-hosted the 20th VGMA with Berla Mundi.

Radio and Television Personalities Awards RTP Personality Of The Decade 2010–2020.

He is the owner of Kokrokoo Foundation which was established in 2015. In April 2019, the foundation donated incubators worth $100,000.00 to help curb mortality rate of children born pre-term.