Elikplim Yao Atiemo was born in Accra, Ghana, better known by his stage name Lil Shaker, is a Ghanaian recording artist, songwriter, producer and performer. He is currently signed to Ghana's biggest record label and multimedia company, BBnZ Live which also have artist like EL. He has hits like ‘I No Dey See U Saf’ and ‘Madakraa’ and also produced Sarkodie ‘Talk Of Gh’ and ‘Lies’.

DISCOGRAPHY

Studio albums

Burning Schedule

Captain Hook

Shaker

MAJOR SINGLES

I no dey see u Sef featuring Sarkodie, Joey B, Raquel, Edem & Kevin Beats Produced by 'Magnom

Konkonsa featuring Stargo Produced by B2

Pray featuring EL Produced by E.L

Hello featuring EL and DJ Mic Smith Produced by E.L

Fi featuring EL and Raquel Produced by MagNom

Krochia featuring Medikal Produced by 'Essencebeats

Superstar featuring EL Produced by 'Peeweezel

Falaa featuring EL Produced by 'B2

Kontihene featuring Sakoaba Produced by 'Kuvie

Licki LickiProduced by 'Shaker

All My Money featuring Edem Produced by 'Gee Mix

Two Thoozing featuring Edem & Gemini Produced by 'Shaker

Pepper featuring Sarkodie Produced by 'Shaker

Me P3 Kwan featuring Sarkodie Produced by 'NshonaMuzick

KpoliKpo + So E Dey Produced by 'B2

Bring Your Body ft Joey B Produced by 'B2

My Friend ft Wanlov, Gemini, & E.L Produced by 'B2

Handkerchief ft KO-JO Cue Produced by 'Magnom

Edawoso Produced by 'MOG Beatz

In October 2015, Shaker joined Ko-Jo Cue, Cwesi Oteng and E.L at BBNZ Live

