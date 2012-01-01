Kwadwo Nkansah professionally known as LilWin, is a Ghanaian musician, actor, and comedian. Kwadwo Nkansah was born to Mr Kojo Nkansah and Madam Adwoa Offie.

He grew up with six other siblings in Kwaman in the Ashanti region. He is the founder of Great Minds International School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Kwadwo Nkansah hails from Kwaman, of the Offinso road in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Kwadwo completed Junior High school at Kenyasi Abrem in the Ashanti region but wasn’t able to further his education.

Kwadwo Nkansah married Patricia Afriye in 2012 and had two children (sons) with her. After four years they got a divorce.

He won "Favorite Actor" at the sixth edition of the annual Ghana Movie Awards (GMAs)in 2015. He was honored by the United Nations for his campaigns against the illegal immigration in West Africa.

Azonto Ghost

John and John

Kai Nia Maye

Once Upon a Time in Accra

Maye Papa Enu Me Ho

Akurase Tumi

A True Life Story

Satan

Condom Producer

Okwantu Ni Mobrowa

Onaapo

Emre Bi

Sure banker

David Ba

MUSIC CAREER

Mama Boss Papa (Yimama) ft. Young Chorus

I Dont Think Far (Languages) ft Jupitar, Edem, Tinny, Pope Skinny x Cabum

Okukurodurufuo (ft Ohemaa X Dadao x Top Kay)

Pidgintoi ft Mzvee

I Dont Think Far ft Top Kay X Young Chorus and Spermy Twedie

I Dont Think Far (Remix) Ft Guru, Flowking, Sherry Boss & Zac

