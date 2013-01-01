Lilian Esoro is a Nigerian actress. She was nominated for best actress in a comedy at 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Esoro's acting career started in 2005, when she was cast by her friend Bovi to feature in the soap opera Extended Family. However, she became more notable when she featured in the television series Clinic Matters playing Nurse Abigail.

Esoro grew up in Lagos. She studied Political Science at University of Abuja.

In a 2013 list compiled by Vanguard, Esoro was listed as one of top ten best new actresses in the film industry.

In November 2015, she married Ubi Franklin.

Filmography

Strive

The Potter

The Next Door Neighbour

Secret Room (2013)

Fool's Paradise

The Real Deal (2014)

Couple of Days (2016)

Meet The In-Laws (2016)

A Lot Like Love (2018)

Jumbled (2019)

Extended Family (as Freida)

Tinsel

Clinic Matters (as Nurse Abigail)

Taste of Love