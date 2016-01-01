Nana Yaw Boakye better known by his stage name MOG Music is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, songwriter and a Pastor. He won the Male Vocalist of the Year 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

MOG Music released his first album in 2016 "New Wine" which earned him African Gospel Music awards Nominations for "Album of the Year" and "Discovery of the Year". He released a single "Making it Big" featuring Sarkodie.

He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai, Ron Kenoly. He was awarded the producer of the year at the 2020 VGMA's.

Albums

New Wine (2016)

Better Me (2018)

Selected singles

Be Lifted

Elohim

Fakye

Making It big

Living God