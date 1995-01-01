Mac Jordan Amartey (1936–2018) was a popular Ghanaian actor. He was a veteran actor who played a major role in Ghana Movies.

In 2017, he disclosed that he used a prosthetic leg after he was amputated due to his diabetic condition.

Mac Jordan was very popular in a lot of Ghanaian movies including the popular ‘Idikoko’ TV series.

Filmography

Matters of the Heart (1993)

Black Star (2006)

The Returnee 2 (1995)

Victim of Love (1998