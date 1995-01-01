Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Mac Jordan Amartey
Mac Jordan Amartey

Ghana
Entertainment
Mac Jordan Amartey
- Date of Birth:
- 1936-00-00
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Mac Jordan Amartey (1936–2018) was a popular Ghanaian actor. He was a veteran actor who played a major role in Ghana Movies.
In 2017, he disclosed that he used a prosthetic leg after he was amputated due to his diabetic condition.
Mac Jordan was very popular in a lot of Ghanaian movies including the popular ‘Idikoko’ TV series.
Filmography
Matters of the Heart (1993)
Black Star (2006)
The Returnee 2 (1995)
Victim of Love (1998