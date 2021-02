Maleek Shoyebi born 11 August 1987,professionally known as Maleek Berry,is a British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist.After his break into the spotlight in 2012, Maleek Berry was nominated in the "Music Producer of the Year" category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Maleek Berry has worked with prominent artists such as Wizkid, Davido, Wale, Fuse ODG, Runtown and Iyanya. In 2017 he was nominated in the Best Male category of the annual MOBO Awards.

Singles

Year Title Album

2018 "Doing U"

2014 "Feel Me" (featuring Wizkid) Non-Album Single

2019 "Flashy"

2015 "For My People" (featuring Sneakbo) Non-Album Single

2018 "Gimmie Life"

2016 "Kontrol" Last Daze of Summer (EP)

2018 "Love You Long Time" (featuring Chip)

2013 "Love You" (featuring Wizkid) Non-Album Single

2013 "New Bounce" (featuring Wizkid & Phenom) Non-Album Single

2016 "On Fire"[7] Non-Album Single

2015 "One Life" (featuring Wizkid) Non-Album Single

2013 "The Matter" (featuring Wizkid) Non-album single

2018 "Wait"

"Eko Miami"(featuring Geko) Non-Album Single

2017 Non-Album Single "Bend It" Non-Album Single

2017 Non-Album Single "Been Calling" First Daze of Winter (EP)

2017 Non-Album Single "4 Me" First Daze of Winter (EP)

2017 Non-Album Single "Pon My Mind" First Daze of Winter (EP)

2018 Non-Album Single "Sisi Maria" First Daze of Winter (EP)

As featured artist

Year Title Album

2014 "All For You" (Banky W featuring Maleek Berry) Non-album single

2015 "They Know (Wan Mo)" (IKES featuring Maleek Berry)

2016 "Dem Hail" (Mazi Chukz featuring Maleek Berry)

"See My Baby" (Zafi B featuring Maleek Berry)

"Facetime (Remix)" (Fresh L featuring Naeto C & Maleek Berry)

2017 "Early in the Morning" (Juls featuring Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi) Leap of Faith

"Juice"(YCEE featuring Maleek Berry) The First Wave

"One Call Away" (Legendury Beatz feat., Maleek Berry) Afropop 101

"Lifestyle" (Ajebutter22 featuring Maleek Berry) What Happens in Lagos 2018 "Confidence"(Raye featuring Maleek Berry, produced by Nana Rogues) Side Tape

"Love Can Do" (Legendury Beatz featuring Maleek Berry) Non-album single

"Sit Back Down" (Not3s featuring Maleek Berry) 2019 "See You Again" (MHD feat Maleek Berry)

"Show Me Mercy (IYKZ featuring Maleek Berry)

"Zulu Screams" (GoldLink featuring Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly) Diaspora

