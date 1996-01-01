Mark Okraku Mantey is a Ghanaian music producer and politician. He is currently Ghana's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

He is the founder of Slip Music and has been producing since 1996. He also produced the Efiewura comedy series. Mark Okraku Mantey has worked with a number of musicians including Lord Kenya, Kumi Guitar, Oheneba Kissi, Daasebre Gyamena, Akyeame and Adane Best.

