Mark Okraku Mantey

Ghana Famous People

Politics

Mark Okraku Mantey


Okraku Mantey Advise
Date of Birth:
N/A
Place of Birth:
Ghana

Mark Okraku Mantey is a Ghanaian music producer and politician. He is currently Ghana's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

He is the founder of Slip Music and has been producing since 1996. He also produced the Efiewura comedy series. Mark Okraku Mantey has worked with a number of musicians including Lord Kenya, Kumi Guitar, Oheneba Kissi, Daasebre Gyamena, Akyeame and Adane Best.

