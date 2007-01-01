Martha Ankomah is a Ghanaian film actress and an entrepreneur.

Personal life and education

Ankomah was born in Accra, Ghana, as the first-born of her single mother, Ankomah recalled encountering several challenges during her childhood. She is an alumna of Adabraka Presbyterian Junior High School, Labone Senior High School and Jayee University College.

Career

According to her, she delved into acting through her cousin in 1994. After taking part in several auditions for movies, and acting in some television serials and film productions, she entered into Next Movie Star, where she was placed third in the 2007 edition of the reality show.

Ankomah disclosed during an interview with Hitz FM in 2016 that henceforth she would only consider roles that are morally just and bring about positive change in the society. In September 2018, she clarified her position, explaining that she can assume any role in a film as long as it passes a positive message to its audience.

In 2017, Ankomah was criticized by some film stakeholders when she questioned the superficial narrative of Ghanaian films. She expressed concern that the industry need to change the theme of their films to develop. Film directors felt her statement was disrespectful and lacking in knowledge of the art of film-making.In November 2018, she began a campaign that seeks to encourage young people to read.

Filmography

Suncity

St. James Hotel

All that Glitters

Where is your Mobile?

Power of the gods

Shakira

Sin of the Soul

Heart of Men

Somewhere in Africa

Sugar Town

A Trip To Hell

Accolades

2010 Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Promising Actor

2012 Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Promising Actor

2012 Ghana Movie Awards - Best actress in a lead role

2011 Ghana Movie Awards - Best actress in a Supporting role

2011 Ghana Movie Awards - Favourite actress (movie)

2015 Ghana Movie Awards - Best actress in a lead role

Business and ventures

In 2014, Ankomah signed an endorsement deal with Vitamilk Viora. Dusk Capital Limited, a Ghanaian Investment Bank in 2017 revealed Ankomah as their brand ambassador. She has worked with Globacom since 2018 as a brand ambassador. In 2018, Ankomah was named the brand ambassador for Ghana Textiles Printers' (GTP) new fabric 'Adepa Dumas'.

In July 2013, Ankomah officially opened her beauty salon 'Martha's Place' in Accra. The salon offers treatments for men and women.

Martha Ankomah Foundation was launched in 2016, a social organization founded by Ankomah to provide health awareness, child care support programs, livelihood empowerment and community development projects. Martha through her foundation has donated stationery and other learning materials to many deprived communities including school children at Ackrobon in the Awutu Senya District.

The foundation works together with Autism Ambassadors to develop autism awareness and support children living with autism.