Born to the late Mr. Joseph Ghansah and Madam Elizabeth Anderson all partly from Senya Breku, Anumabu, Saltpond and Accra in the Central and Greater Accra Regions of Ghana, on the Wednesday of May 13, 1959.

Rev. Mary began her life in Tema with her Pentecostal parents, now of the Fadama branch of the Church of Pentecost in Accra. Rev. Mary is the eldest of five siblings that comprise of two other women and two men.

Rev. Mary had her basic education at Tema Aggrey Road School; her secondary education at the Kwahuman Secondary School at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region and Breman Esikuma Secondary School in the Central Region of Ghana in the 1980’s. Rev. Mary is a product of the then P&T Engineering College of Ghana, where she pursued a career leading to telephone receptionist.

She has strive to complete her tertiary education at The Glory Leadership College, where she studied theology and counseling.

She is married to Mr. Carl Wiafe, a communications consultant, who has become the invisible rock behind her career. Mr. Wiafe indeed is a supportive and a loving husband, who allows her the free hand to operate and never mind leaving his job behind to accompany her on many of her career tours.

Mary Ghansah is an ordained Minister of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. She is a renowned gospel singer and a prolific song writer, a worshiper, who has written some of the many songs that we sing in our churches today in Ghana and elsewhere.

Mary Ghansah is also well known for her worship services, in which many have been healed; delivered from oppression and despair; many coming to know the Lord and restored to new life.

In September 1986 the Lord led Mary Ghansah into a three day Praise and Worship night dubbed: Praises and Worship in Zion at the then Meridian Hotel (Tema) from the 9th to the 11th of that month which began the official launching of Mary’s Praise and Worship ministry under the name “Praise and Worship in Zion”.

After this event saw Mary Ghansah ministering across the length and breadth of the country to: churches, second cycle & tertiary schools, Para-church organisations etc.

Since then it has been the burden on her heart to minister to people through songs and preaching in Africa, Europe and United States of America. Mary Ghansah has earned the accolades as the ’lady with the guitar’ and the mother of gospel music.

Though there was a break in her ministering career for some time, this break saw Mary Ghansah undertake some other activities such as:

Member of Power House Evangelistic Ministry, Tema Assist. Music director (glorious vibration Inc), A Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology Awarded honorary doctorate degree in philosophy by New Covenant International University (Lakeworth, Florida, USA) on 20th October, 2012.

Mary has several songs to here credit. Some of whch are:

Okokroko,

Onyame Ndae

Agyenkwa Jesus

Onyame ye odo

Onipa ben neni

What a friend

Onyame se ayeyi

Enkaa Ekyire

Sweet Jesus

And many others.

