Mavis Adjei
Mavis Adjei
- Diamnd Town, Ghana
Mavis Adjei is a Ghanaian actress currently based in The Netherlands.
Early life and education
Adjei hails from the diamond town of Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana. She had her Secondary education at Swedru Secondary School in the Central Region of Ghana from 1994 to 1996.
Career
With over 25 films to her credit, her film roles include notable performances in Amsterdam Diary, Love & Politics, Church Money, Obaa pa, and many others. She also starred in numerous soap series in Ghana.
Personal life
Adjei lives in the Netherlands with longtime boyfriend Geoffrey Osei-Bonsu, a popular TV Director/Business Executive with whom she has a daughter Tyra. In November 2008, she was reported as having given birth to a son.