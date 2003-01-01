Memunatu Sulemana is a Ghanaian women's international footballer who plays as a goalkeeper.

he is a member of the Ghana women's national football team. She was part of the team at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup.

On club level she plays for Post Ladies in Ghana. She previously played for Pelican Stars in Nigeria Women Premier League.