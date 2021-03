Gideon Mensah is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

Career

In January 2019, he joined SK Sturm Graz on loan until the end of the season. On 29 August 2019, he was then loaned out to Belgian club S.V. Zulte Waregem for the 2019-20 season.