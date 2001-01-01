Mercy Aigbe is a Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman. She is best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies.

She was born on 1 January 1978 in Edo State. She hails from Benin city which is the capital of Edo State. She is the second child in a family of five. She attended Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School Ikeja, Lagos.

She is also an alumnus of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, where she received her OND in Financial Studies and then The University of Lagos for a degree in Theater Arts.

She earned a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos in 2001, and joined the industry fully in 2006. She founded "Mercy Aigbe Gentry School of Drama" in 2016.

Mercy Aigbe is known for her unique style and dressing. At the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, Mercy Aigbe's dress earned her great applause from fashion stakeholders, and she trended on social media even after ceremony.

The dress was commended for its unique design. In November 2014, Aigbe launched her clothing store, Mag Divas Boutique in Lagos, then opened another outlet in Ibadan. She was awarded Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year at Links and Glitz World Awards.

In 2013, Mercy Aigbe married a Nigerian hotelier, Lanre Gentry, and has two children (Juwon Gentry and Michelle Aigbe) and three stepdaughters.In 2017, she shared photos of herself after allegedly being assaulted by her husband. She consequently separated from her husband due to claims of domestic violence, and started a campaign against it.

Awards anf honors

She won the Best Actress in Yoruba award at the City People Awards held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba) (2014)

Best Actress in a supporting Role (Yoruba) (2010)

Best Actress in an Indigenous Movie Nomination (non-English speaking language) (2012)

City People Entertainment Yoruba Movie Personality of the year (2015)

Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year Awarded by Links and Glitz World Awards (2015)

Filmography

Satanic

Afefe Ife (2008)

Okanjua (2008)

Atunida Leyi (2009)

Igberaga (2009)

Ihamo (2009)

Ìpèsè (2009)

Iró funfun (2009)

Mafisere (2009)

Oju ife (2009)

Omoge Osas (2012)

Ile Oko Mii (2014)

Victims (2015)

The Screenplay (2017)

Little Drops of Happy (2017)

200 Million (2018)

Second Acts (2018)

Lagos Real Fake Life (2018)