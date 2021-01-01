Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Mercy Asiedu
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
- Date of Birth:
- 1971-05-09
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Mercy Asiedu is a Ghanaian veteran actress who has contributed to the growth of the movie industry. She is known for the role she played in Concert Party and Asoreba.
She begun acting when she was a teenager, she was part of the Krito Asafor Concert Party group. She known for her controversial role she plays in movies.
Filmography
Obaakofou
Sumsum Aware
Kakra Yebedie
Agya Koo Trotro
Ghana Yonko
Emaa doduo Kunu
Divine Prayer
Obi Yaa
Sama Te fie
Old Soldier
