Mercy Asiedu is a Ghanaian veteran actress who has contributed to the growth of the movie industry. She is known for the role she played in Concert Party and Asoreba.

She begun acting when she was a teenager, she was part of the Krito Asafor Concert Party group. She known for her controversial role she plays in movies.

Filmography

Obaakofou

Sumsum Aware

Kakra Yebedie

Agya Koo Trotro

Ghana Yonko

Emaa doduo Kunu

Divine Prayer

Obi Yaa

Sama Te fie

Old Soldier

