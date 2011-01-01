Mercy Myles is a Ghanaian international footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Ghana women's national football team.

She was part of the team at the 2011 All-Africa Games scoring a goal in the semi final against Algeria and at the 2014 African Women's Championship.

Myles has participated in the at the FIFA U17 World Cup and two U20 World Cups, serving as team captain in two.

Following a successful youth career Myles went on to represent the Ghana Senior Women's National Team where she served as interim captain.

Currently Myles plays for St. Francis Xavier University in Canada where she has been a two-time U SPORTS All-Canadian selection and team MVP.

On club level she played for Reformers Ladies in Ghana and currently represents Highland FC at the senior club level in Canada.