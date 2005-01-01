Michael Blackson (Real Name Jafari Ferguson), is a Ghanaian/Liberian-American actor and comedian.

Acting career

In 2005 he released a comedy sketch CD entitled Modasucka: Welcome to America. Also in 2005, he made an appearance on TV series 30 Rock, P. Diddy Presents: The Bad Boys of Comedy on HBO, and starred in a commercial for Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central.

In 2011, Blackson appeared on Starz's Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment Stand-up and Showtime's Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam.

In 2019, Blackson appeared in the "Wakonda" official music video by Akon.

Filmography

Next Friday

Repos

The Last Stand

The Savages

Internet Dating

One Night in Vegas

Tooken

Meet the Blacks

Sliders

Easy Money

The Stuff

Nobody's Fool

I Got The Hook Up 2

Coming 2 America