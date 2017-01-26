Michael Okyere Baafi is a Ghanaian politician and businessman who was appointed Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.

Okyere Baafi was the Head of Sales and Marketing at the Phoenix Insurance.

He holds MBA in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from the University of Ghana, and a Bachelor of Education (Honours) degree, University of Cape Coast.

He's a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK and has over 10 years experience in insurance marketing.

He has been with New Patriotic Party for quite a long time and is currently the Chairman of the Finance Committee of the National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is also a member of the Trade and Industry sub Committee of the Transition team and was the Vice Chairman of the New Juaben South constituency.

Mr. Okyere Baafi's appointment took effect from Thursday, 26 January 2017. Assuming office as the GFZB secretary, he has made quiet remarkable contribution to society by supporting the construction of an ultra modern computer laboratory for the Wesley Methodist Basic School at Koforidua in the Eastern Region and promises serve interest of local investors during his term of office.

Born to Mr. Daniel Kwabena Okyere and Diana Agyarko Boateng, Michael Okyere Baafi is married with a son and hails from Koforidua in the Eastern Region.