Mike Oquaye Jnr is a Ghanaian politician and diplomat. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana. He is currently Ghana's High Commissioner to India.

In July 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo named Mike Oquaye Jnr as Ghana's High Commissioner to India. He was among twenty two other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian missions in the world.

He is also the son of the former Speaker of Parliamnent, Aaron Mike Oquaye.