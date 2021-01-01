Born March 10 1990, to Rtd.Major Boduong and Tina Boduong,Moesha is a Ghanaian actress and T.v personality. She attended the Nhyiaeso Basic School in Kumasi and proceeded to Accra Girls’ Senior High School and then graduated from the University of Ghana with a diploma in Theatre, Music and Dance.

Although an actress, her career kicked off through the use of social media and social media controversies because she likes to flaunt her body on instagram.Among many other movies,Moesha has featured in movies such as‘ Pool Party’,‘Bloodline’ and ‘Amakye and Dede’.Moesha is also the host of HP T.v a program on viasat 1.

Moesha Boduong also gained popularity on social media after her interview with CNN by Christine Amanpour.She was criticized and received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians including celebrities like Lydia Forson , John Dumelo and Efia Odo to mention a few.

In her interview with Christine Amanpour,Moesha mentioned that due to the harsh economic conditions in Ghana,women are not able to fend for themselves thereby resulting in them having sexaul inter course with men to make ends meet.She also said that she personally was asked to pay two years advance rent by her landlord but can't afford to because she just got a job and so resorts this means for her livelihood.

She has a foundation,the Moesha Foundation and for her 28th birthday she went to her hometown,Tamale and donated bags,books and other learning materials to the Billaw Basic School.

