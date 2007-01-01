Dr. Mohammed-Sani Abdulai is a Ghanaian academic and Researcher in the deployment of Information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure mostly in the public sector.

He is the vice president of Madina Institute of Science and Technology.

Dr. Abdulai served on various ICT related boards and committees in Ghana including National ICT Policy and Planning and the National Communications Authority.

As of August 2017, he is the board chairman for National Information Technology Agency, board member at Environmental Protection Agency, board member and ICT consultant designate at the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System, vice-chair of the board of trustees at the Ghana chapter of Internet Society, and chair of the executive management team of Information Technology Association of Ghana.

He took up lecture positions between 1994 and 2007 at the University of Ghana, National College of Banking, GIMPA and Ashesi University.

Dr. Abdulai's interests spans advocacy research into technology developmental challenges in Africa. Between 2007 and 2012, he was Director of Research, Innovation and Development at Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT.

He is presently (2017) in charge of Institutional Research, Innovation and Development at two institutions in Ghana; the Madina Institute of Science and Technology and University of Professional Studies.

He founded the African Centre For Development Informatics in 2015 as an advisory center that focuses on leveraging informatics for accelerated development of the African continent.

He is professionally affiliated with IEEE Computer Society and Ghana Science Association.

Dr. Abdulai is currently (2017) head of Information Services and Technology at the Ghana Hajj commission.