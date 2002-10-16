Mukarama Abdulai is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for the Back Maidens and the Ghana women's national team.

She captained Ghana's squad during the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay, where she won the Golden Boot for her tournament-best seven goals. She scored a hat-trick in the first match against the host country. In addition, she won the Bronze Ball.

Honors

FIFA Under 17 Women's World Cup Golden Shoe 2018

FIFA Under 17 Women's World Cup Bronze Ball 2018