Edwin Kyige Mumuni Dimbie is a Ghanaian Politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Tumu constituency in the Upper East Region of Ghana under the membership of the Progess Party (PP).

Edwin was born in 1918. He obtained a Teachers' Training Certificate.

Politics

Dimbie worked as a Teacher and a Traditional ruler before going into Parliament. He once served as the chairman of the Tumu District council. Dimbie was appointed by Nkrumah to serve as the Chairman of Cocoa Marketing Board.

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the to represent his constituency Tumu in the Upper East Region of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August 1969. and his tenure of office ended on 13 January 1972.