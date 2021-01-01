Born Drusilla Lartey, Mz Dru is of Ghanaian and Jamaican descent. She was born and raised in North West London.

Mz Dru decided to push through the stereotypes surrounding her environment and chase her dreams of becoming a radio/ TV presenter and voice-over artiste.

She started her career in the UK just after university on Bang Radio which is now known as the Beat London as a co-host of the drive time show.

She also hosted numerous live events such as Miss Ghana UK and Burna Boy's UK concert in the O2 as well as red carpet for the Ghana Music Award UK, Black Women In Excellence Awards and many more.