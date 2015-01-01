Nana Obiri-Yeboah (born March 28, 1983) is a Ghanaian film director. He is known for the 2015 film The Cursed Ones, which received 13 nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

Nana Obiri - Yeboah was born on March 28, 1979 in Accra, Ghana. He wrote and Directed his first Play at the age of 14 years at his local church.