Nana Stephen Owusu-Nsiah is a police officer and diplomat. He was the Ghanaian ambassador to Israel and a former Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service (IGP).

Owusu-Nsiah was appointed by President Kufuor as the IGP in 2001. He held this position for 4 years until his retirement in 2005.

Owusu-Nsiah was appointed the Ghanaian ambassador to Israel in May 2006 by President John Kufuor.