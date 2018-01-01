Nathaniel Bassey is a Nigerian gospel artist,born in Lagos in 1978. He is popularly known for his song "Imela” “Onise Iyanu" and "Olowogbogboro" Nathaniel Bassey is the brain behind the #HallelujahChallenge, where he worships God for an hour, from 12:00am to 1:00am.

He streams this event on his Instagram page and invites others to join him. In less than a month, the event had over 600,000 views. This year's #HallelujahChallenge held from 4th to 24th of Fbruary.

Nathaniel Bassey studied International relations and politics at the University of Lagos before he moved down to London to study Politics. Bassey started his musical career in the church where he joined the Rhodes Orchestra and he played the Trumpet for two years.

Bassey was just an ordinary trumpeter until he composed a song at the visit to Stella Obasanjo, the late wife of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2018, Bassey was one of the leading artiste in the Nigeria's Christian gathering, The Experience.

He is married to Stella Bassey.

www.ghanaweb.com